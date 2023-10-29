Travis Kelce sings Taylor Swift song (video)

Swifties were thrilled that cameras caught NFL superstar Travis Kelce singing along to a Taylor Swift song during the World Series in Dallas this past weekend.

Kelce took a quick break from the Kansas City Chiefs to fly down to Arlington, Texas, to take in Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While enjoying his luxury suite at Globe Life Field, the TV cameras panned to Kelce as Swift’s hit song “Shake it Off” blared over the airwaves.

Kelce began swaying back and forth enthusiastically while lipsynching to the blockbuster single and did not shy away from the attention that he received from fans at the stadium.

Alexa play Taylor Swift End Game pic.twitter.com/dnNnF9wCAA — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 28, 2023

Later in the evening, “Entertainment Tonight” reports that Kelce duplicated the feat, but this time it took place at an undisclosed bar. The 34-year-old tight end was reportedly singing “his heart out” to another of her smash hits, “Love Story,” while looking down into the phone. The outlet was unable to confirm if he was recording himself or serenading Swift on the phone.

Kelce’s milking the moment for the fans and his girlfriend is interesting, given the fact that he admonished the media and the NFL for panning to Swift so frequently while he’s playing football for the Chiefs.