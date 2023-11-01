proclivity

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff gets marriage proposal at tennis tourney (video)

The teen phenom also destroyed a Top 10 opponent while playing a match in Cancun

Coco Gauff was triumphant on three fronts at the WTA Finals in Cancun: she finally won a match at this tournament; she thrashed her Top 10 rival; and she got a marriage proposal from a fan.

The teen tennis sensation walloped No. 7 seed Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 to reach the next round of the year-end tournament where she will face former No. 1 player Iga Swiatek. 


After throttling Jabeur, Gauff, 19, conveyed her appreciation for the support that she has received in the marquee Mexican vacation city. 

“I honestly wasn’t expecting as much support today. I know Ons Jabeur has a lot of fans. I got a marriage proposal yesterday. So [I’m] feeling the love here in Cancun,” she told the crowd, according to the WTA. 


The reason for Gauff’s ebullience is because the 19-year-old participated in the same competition last year but lost in the group stages in consecutive matches to Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek. Therefore, the win this week was a relief.

“Ons is a great player, so I felt really unsteady the whole match even though it didn’t look like that,” Gauff told the crowd after the match, according to the WTA. “But I’m just happy to finally get a win here in this event.”

