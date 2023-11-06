‘Black Panther’ stuntman and children die in horrific car crash in Atlanta

Black Panther stuntman Taraja Ramsess and two of his five children perished in a horrific car crash in metro Atlanta on Halloween. He was 41.

Ramsess and his five children were in a truck that reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane of the onramp at I-285 and I-20 in DeKalb County, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, according to 11 Alive.

Ramsess was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Two of his children — 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and 1-month-old Fugibo Ramsess — were also were also pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

A third child, 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess, who was nicknamed “Sauce the Boss,” was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but died days later.

A 3-year-old child and her 15-year-old sister survived the crash, with the former taken to the hospital in stable condition while the elder sibling suffered only minor injuries.

Ramsess was renowned in the martial arts and Hollywood stunt communities. He performed stunts in such films as the blockbusters Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and many other films.

The crash remains under investigation.