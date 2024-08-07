Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis dies at 50

No official word on the cause of death has been given at press time.

Brian Davis, the president and CEO of the Georgia Aquarium has died at 50.

“Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the aquarium,” the Georgia Aquarium said in a statement released on Facebook and its website on Aug. 6.

Davis was one of the first aquarium employees when it opened its doors to the public in downtown Atlanta in 2005, which was billed as the largest aquatic attraction of its kind in the United States. Davis was appointed the president and CEO in 2020, shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are heartbroken by this news,” said Steve Koonin, board chairman of the Georgia Aquarium. “Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom and imagination.”

13WMAZ reported on Aug. 7 that Executive Vice President Travis Burke will be the aquarium’s interim CEO,

Staff said that patrons can expect the aquarium to operate at a limited capacity as employees undergo a period of bereavement.

Davis’ love of marine life began in New Jersey

According to the aquarium’s website, Davis’ love of marine life was born from his family’s frequent vacations to the shores in New Jersey, his home state.

Davis graduated from Rutgers University in 1992 with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science and later earned both a master’s degree in education and his Ph.D. from Georgia State University. He was often called “Dr. Davis” by his colleagues and employees.

“It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” the company states on its website.

“He was a dynamic thinker and always pushed the boundaries of what we could achieve, making Georgia Aquarium an extraordinary place,” the statement continued. “He was one of the first employees at the Aquarium prior to opening in 2005 and led us through years of innovation and growth. Brian’s indelible imprint made all those he knew better — we are better because of Brian.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s family and all those that he touched throughout his life,” the statement concluded.