ESSENCE Girls United continues the legacy of Black excellence for young women

Rechelle Dennis, the co-creator of ESSENCE Girls United believes inspiration comes from representation. The former UCLA gymnast is currently a beauty and fashion influencer who enjoys using her platform to empower other young women.

“I’m grateful seeing the legacy of Essence and how it’s has been celebrated over the past years but we know it’s important to continue paving the way for young women so that the next 50 years can continue to uphold that legacy,” Dennis shares. “My first experience with Essence was like most young women, you see it on your mom’s coffee table or your grandmother’s coffee table and you see a woman who looks like you on the cover. Back then, it meant so much because we didn’t see Black women or women of color on other magazines.”

Essence took the lead role in showing young women what their future could be and Dennis is committed to continuing that legacy with Girls United.

“The 2023 summit will celebrate and highlight the powerful voices and creativity among today’s youth, as we come together to fellowship around topics and issues ranging from wellness to fashion and culture. The Era of Disruption aims to bring GU audiences to the forefront, as we collectively amplify the power of unity,” says Dennis. “ESSENCE GU continues to embrace the values of empowerment and leadership. With a strong focus on personal development, intellectual growth, and societal change, our initiative has been meticulously curated to inspire young women and girls, creating a ripple effect of disrupters.”

The 2023 ESSENCEGirls United Summit is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Learn more at https://www.essence.com/gusummit2023, which will also be available for virtual attendees at ESSENCE.com and GirlsUnited.ESSENCE.com.