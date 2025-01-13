Celebrating 112 years of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Today marks a monumental day in history — 112 years ago, 22 fearless women came together with a vision to change the world. It was 1913, and in the United States, Black people were still facing the harsh reality of second-class citizenship. With President Woodrow Wilson at the helm, the country was navigating a new wave of progressive ideals, but for many, progress was still just a distant dream.

While the Department of Labor was being established and some Black men were finding their way into political positions, women — especially Black women — were still fighting for basic rights. The suffrage movement was gaining momentum, particularly among White women, but Black women were determined to make their voices heard as well. Among them were a group of young women attending Howard University, who were not only passionate about their education but also deeply concerned about the welfare of their communities.

Despite facing scrutiny from their own sorority, these courageous women decided to forge a new path. They envisioned an organization dedicated to public service and empowerment, and thus, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was born on Jan. 13, 1913.

Our Founders took immediate action, participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C., as proud students of Howard University, on March 3, 1913. This powerful moment marked the beginning of our legacy. The 22 Founders of Delta Sigma Theta are:

– Osceola Macarthy Adams

– Marguerite Young Alexander

– Winona Cargile Alexander

– Ethel Cuff Black

– Bertha Pitts Campbell

– Zephyr Chisom Carter

– Mary Edna Brown Coleman

– Jessie McGuire Dent

– Frederica Chase Dodd

– Myra Davis Hemmings

– Olive Claire Jones

– Jimmie Bugg Middleton

– Pauline Oberdorfer Minor

– Vashti Turley Murphy

– Naomi Sewell Richardson

– Mamie Reddy Rose

– Eliza Pearl Shippen

– Florence Letcher Toms

– Ethel Carr Watson

– Wertie Blackwell Weaver

– Madree Penn White

– Edith Motte Young

From that historic day to now, Delta Sigma Theta has profoundly impacted the Black community through our Five Programmatic Thrusts: Economic Development, International Awareness & Involvement, Educational Development, Physical & Mental Health, and Political Awareness & Involvement. We are proud to be the largest African American Greek-letter sorority, with more than 350,000 members who are making waves across various sectors of life.

Our sisterhood boasts an impressive roster of well-known members, including:

– Sadie T.M. Alexander, the first woman to earn a Ph.D. and founder of the National Bar Association

– Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul

– Actress Angela Bassett

– Olympian Wilma Rudolph

– Poet Nikki Giovanni

– Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam

– Singer/Actress Andra Day

– Civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune

– Former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan

– Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett

– Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta

– Singer K. Michelle

– Former WNBA player Candace Wiggins

– U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Today, we stand proud under the leadership of our 28th National President, Elsie Cook Holmes, who is guiding over 1,000 international chapters into this new millennium with the inspiring charge: “Forward with Fortitude: Together, we R.I.S.E. (Resilient, Impactful, Steadfast, Empowered).” As we gather to celebrate the founding of our beloved sisterhood, we draw strength from our leadership and reaffirm our commitment to the mission that our Founders set forth.

Congratulations to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on 112 years of unwavering dedication to public service and making a meaningful difference in our communities. Here’s to continuing our legacy, standing ten toes down, and uplifting each other as we forge ahead!