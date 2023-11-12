Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss passionately for 1st time in public (photo)

Pop superstar Taylor Swift celebrated the end of her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by running into the arms of her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who was captured by a Swiftie in attendance at her show.

This was the first time that the two showed such a public display of affection since the power couple began dating at the beginning of the 2023-24 NFL season in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Page Six, the famous footballer and the singer’s father, Scott, were watching the show backstage when the “Anti-Hero” singer waved goodbye to her screeching fans at Estadio Monumental after the three-hour show came to a close on Saturday evening, Nov. 11, 2023.

The cheers came to a crescendo when they viewed her laying a long kiss on Kelce as she wrapped her arms around his neck.

The local media marveled at Swift’s show, who reportedly looked in his direction backstage at a tent he was watching the show from. She also altered the lyrics from her hit song “Karma” to include the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang while giggling, adding, “Karma is the guy on the screen.”

For those football fans who believe that Kelce may be compromising his preparation for his next opponent, relax. Kelce is enjoying his bye week from the competition and decided to fly down to the South American country to be by his girlfriend’s side.

The stay was a short one for Kelce because the Cleveland native and future Hall of Famer had to be back in metro Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs return to practice on Monday in advance of their next opponent on Sunday, Nov. 19.