It was one big family reunion for the Atlanta hip-hop community. On Nov. 11, at a private cocktail reception powered by Grand Marnier, the city of Atlanta recognized Earwax Records and its founder, Darryl “Jasz” Smith, for being a staple in hip-hop for the genre’s 50th anniversary.

At the event, Smith and DJ Doc of the World Famous Super Friends spoke to rolling out about the honor and bringing back the record store in pop-up fashion through Dec. 3.

What does it mean to you to be celebrated for your contributions to the genre and culture of hip-hop?

Smith: Honestly, it’s overwhelming because I didn’t do anything that I’ve done in life or for tonight to be celebrated. I’ve done it all out of passion and love because I could. That’s it, but it’s good to be recognized, and I will not underappreciate [that].

What was your vision for Earwax when you opened it in 1993?

Smith: I had no vision. I just always do what I feel, and however the planets align, and the people align with me, I just create and energize all for that. I don’t sit down and formulate a plan, but I trust that whatever I do, I’m going to align myself with the right people to accomplish it. That’s just all it is.

Doc, what have you learned from Jasz?

Doc: Jasz and I fight almost every week. He’s my uncle. He’s my godfather. He’s my big brother. He’s my little brother. He’s my cousin. All of that, you know what I’m saying? That’s our relationship.

I learned a lot from Jasz. He taught me how to be a better DJ. He taught me how to respect the culture. He gave me my first job in Atlanta just by walking off the street. I’m at Earwax Records and was told to hop behind the counter with no interview and no paperwork; just get right behind the counter, and boom, you start working. I started working for records and started just doing it for the love.

Earwax just became a hub; it was a heart for everybody. If it weren’t for this dude right here and what he provided for the culture and city of Atlanta, a lot of us wouldn’t be here right now. That’s word.

And this pop-up is open until Dec. 3?

Smith: Yes. It will be open from 12-5 p.m. We’ll be selling vinyl just like we did in Earwax. This incredible exhibit is open until Dec. 3. It is incredible, not just because it’s me, but because it’s something that would excite me. I always look at things and ask what would get my attention. That’s how I create. Would this excite me? This exhibit would excite me, and that’s why I can be proud of it.