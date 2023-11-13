Kris Jenner honors Corey Gamble on his birthday

Kris Jenner has paid tribute to boyfriend Corey Gamble on his 43rd birthday.

The 68-year-old matriarch – who has Kourtney, 44, Kim, 43, Khloe 39, and Rob, 36, with the late Robert Kardashian as well as daughters Kendall, 28, and 26-year-old Kylie with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner – has been in a relationship with talent manager Gamble since 2014 and used social media on Friday, Nov. 10 to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my amazing man @coreygamble!! Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do. I love making the most beautiful memories together and I wish you a year filled with great happiness, health and magic,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The Kardashians” star first met Corey when they were at a 40th birthday of a mutual friend almost a decade ago and last summer, she described Gamble as an “amazing guy” who had helped her with a number of business decisions.

“I think Corey is super. He’s an amazing guy. He’s really supportive and he’s really dialed into a lot of the different things. He’s very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make. “He’s such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things,” she told People.