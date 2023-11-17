Carmelo Anthony teams with The Kid Mero for ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ podcast

Recently retired NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has found a new passion.

The 10-time All-Star is linking with media personality Mero to co-host a new digital series and sports podcast called “7PM in Brooklyn” that will be produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the production company behind other successful sports related shows by Bomani Jones, Paul George, and Travis and Jason Kelce.

Melo, who will executive produce the podcast through his company, Creative 7 Productions, alongside co-founder Asani Swann, promises the show will not be run-of-the-mill.

“ ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it,” Anthony said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content.”

No stranger to the podcast world as one half of the Desus & Mero-hosted “Bodega Boys” podcast that soon became shows on Viceland and Showtime, The Kid Mero says the decision to join the podcast was a simple one to make given his love of New York Knicks basketball.

“Growing up in the Bronx as a die-hard Knicks fan, basketball was everything,” Mero beamed. “Getting a chance to use my 10 plus years of success in entertainment to cook up some magic with a legend like Melo and my guys at WSE is a no-brainer. ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ is gonna be a must-watch for all basketball fans. Merodamus told you!”

“7PM in Brooklyn” will premiere on Dec. 7 on YouTube and all major podcast platforms with new episodes dropping every Thursday.