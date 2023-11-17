Carmelo Anthony teams with The Kid Mero for ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ podcast

Melo stated the show will dive ‘into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it’
Carmelo Anthony (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / lev radin)

Recently retired NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has found a new passion.

The 10-time All-Star is linking with media personality Mero to co-host a new digital series and sports podcast called “7PM in Brooklyn” that will be produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the production company behind other successful sports related shows by Bomani Jones, Paul George, and Travis and Jason Kelce.


Melo, who will executive produce the podcast through his company, Creative 7 Productions, alongside co-founder Asani Swann, promises the show will not be run-of-the-mill.

“ ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it,” Anthony said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content.”


No stranger to the podcast world as one half of the Desus & Mero-hosted “Bodega Boys” podcast that soon became shows on Viceland and Showtime, The Kid Mero says the decision to join the podcast was a simple one to make given his love of New York Knicks basketball.

“Growing up in the Bronx as a die-hard Knicks fan, basketball was everything,” Mero beamed. “Getting a chance to use my 10 plus years of success in entertainment to cook up some magic with a legend like Melo and my guys at WSE is a no-brainer. ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ is gonna be a must-watch for all basketball fans. Merodamus told you!”

“7PM in Brooklyn” will premiere on Dec. 7 on YouTube and all major podcast platforms with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

