Smooth N Groove CEO and owner Keon Davis attended the Morehouse Alumni Ultimate Health and Wellness Fun Day at The Villages At Carver Family YMCA on Oct. 27. Davis highlighted the company’s unique approach of naming smoothies after songs and dances and their partnership with genomics company, 23andMe.

He also shared insights on the ingredients used in their smoothies with rolling out.

What was your experience at the Morehouse Alumni Health and Wellness Fun Day Experience?

It was a great event; it was good to bring my product to a place where you already have people [who] are trying to be healthy. On top of that, we’re talking about health and wellness, not only from a physical standpoint but from a mental, spiritual, and emotional standpoint. [Tying] all those things together, working with 23andMe, bringing Smooth N Groove out to the YMCA and Morehouse College, the whole weekend and everything; it was amazing.

What makes Smooth N Groove stand out from other smoothie franchises?

One of the things that makes us different is we don’t sell smoothies; we sell an experience. All of our smoothies are named after dances and songs. [During the event], we had the “I Feel Good,” the “Nae Nae,” and the “Ooh Kill Em.” We also [had] the “Contagious” and the “ICU” veggie wraps. [My brand is] the modern-day healthy version of Rap Snacks. We do it for the culture, but we also do it healthy for the culture at the same time.

When it comes to your partnership with 23andMe, can you describe that relationship?

I’ve been working with 23andMe for a long time. The great thing about [our] partnership is that 23andMe focuses on learning your history. Learning your history and wanting to know more about yourself internally. For us, we’re helping your body from the inside out [and] working with a company doing big things in the community, such as [learning] about our culture and who we are as a whole. [That’s] phenomenal. Smooth N Groove and 23andMe; it’s a great match.

What ingredients do you use to help with the immune system and overall health?

[We use] simple ingredients. We [use only a few] yogurts or fillers. We want to give you what you’re asking for. We know mangoes are great for collagen, and strawberries have more Vitamin C than oranges, but most people don’t know that. [We try to] educate them by giving them a simple product that tastes good.

Any health tips you want to share with the community?

The [primary] health tip is to make sure you find your local Smooth N Groove and pull up on us. You can find us on all social media platforms at @SmoothNGroove; that’s all platforms, websites, and everything. We have trucks, so we can [also] pull up on you all.