MOBO Awards lands in Sheffield for the first time

The long-running event, which celebrates Black music and culture across the UK, will mark its 26th annual event by leaving London again after over a decade of exploring other cities in England and Scotland.

In a statement, MOBO founder Kanya King said, “MOBO is excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards. For the past 14 years, the MOBO Awards have traveled to cities outside London – including Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry, and now Sheffield.”

“Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

The ceremony will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7, 2024, with a special behind-the-scenes show coming to BBC One featuring never-before-seen performances, interviews, and backstage content.

Kanya added, “As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game-changing future.”

Last year’s ceremony in London was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly, with the likes of Little Simz, Pink Pantheress, and Central Cee receiving the big prizes.

Elsewhere, Craig David was recognized with the outstanding contribution award, and Nile Rodgers was honored with a lifetime achievement.

Arena Tickets are on sale now via www.MOBO.com/tickets. VIP packages will be available soon. To find out more information, please visit mobo.com/awards.