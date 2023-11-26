Why Kevin Garnett says it’s time to start appreciating the new age of the NBA

After going viral for saying that Jordan Poole doesn’t belong in the NBA, Kevin Garnett looks like he’s ready to show appreciation to the current landscape of the league.

As a special guest on the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” Garnett went on a rant about appreciating what the league is doing now, and leaving the past behind.

“The problem with today is that we are so hung up on the yesteryear of the culture and the history that built the league that we’re missing out on greatness right in front of us,” Garnett said. “LeBron James is 38 motherf—— years old, doing something we ain’t never seen. We got a whole 7’6 Frenchman in the godd— league. He’s a rookie, looking like he’s a two, three-year-old player, looking like he’s a guard.

“Listen, Wilt Chamberlain is rolling over his grave right now if we told him a 6’10” power forward was playing center and jumps this high is the best.”

Bro just look at Kevin Garnett's passion for basketball and embracing the new era this is amazing 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/su5WgsPLZy — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 24, 2023

Garnett then goes into the past legends of the game, saying that they still deserve their respect, but it’s time to focus on what’s going on now.

“We gotta get over this. Michael Jordan, Magic [Johnson], they are the past. We gotta embrace this new ish,” Garnett said. “Bro, we ain’t never seen Steph Curry. We ain’t never seen nothing like Steph Curry. Steph Curry shoots from Mars. We keep talking about Jerry West. Shoutout to Jerry West, was a super goon, did great things for the league, but yeah, we’re in a new time. Jerry West ain’t never seen this type of range.”