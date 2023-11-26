Nick Cannon and Mariah Cary’s son Moroccan makes rap debut (video)

It should not surprise the public that the son of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey would enter the music business. His mother is a Hall of Fame-worthy singer and his father is a multi-hyphenate entertainer who raps and hosts shows on multiple platforms.

Twelve-year-old Moroccan Cannon made his rap debut at his mother’s “Merry Christmas One and All” tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 25, 2023, as his proud mother looked on.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's son, Moroccan Scott, makes his rap debut during Mariah’s Merry Christmas One & All Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo.pic.twitter.com/RXT2ha7bm7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2023

In other news, Cannon revealed recently how instrumental his ex-wife Carey has been in circumnavigating around his stubbornness to save his life.

“She was my rock. She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness,” he said in reference to his diagnosis of lupus, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios. It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. But it definitely brought us closer together.”

“The Masked Singer” and “Wild N’ Out” host added that he wouldn’t hesitate to lay down his life for Carey.

“When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with, you go hard for [them]. I feel like I went hard for her and we’ll still go hard — I lay down my life for her today. That’s what you do, it’s just family.”