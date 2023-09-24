Nick Cannon berates Nicki Minaj’s husband

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon explained to Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty that “gangsters move in silence.”

Most of all, Cannon said street dudes most certainly don’t get on social media and incriminate themselves to law enforcement officials — especially when they are already on probation.

Cannon was speaking about Petty’s imprudence in delivering a threat to rapper Offset that went viral and led to him getting sentenced to four months of house arrest. Petty is already on probation for his failure to register as a sex offender when he and wife Minaj moved from New York to the Los Angeles area in 2020.

The “Wild N’ Out” host and father of 12 said on his radio broadcast, “Daily Cannon Show” that “He is tarnishing the brand.”

“You’re standing on the corner of the block outside of the VMAs. If you a street dude, be a street dude. Don’t be on the Internet,” Cannon forcefully admonished Petty.

“Street dudes didn’t even get on the phone. Real gangsters move in silence. He got a bunch of other cats around him. ‘Yeah, we outside.’ We know, n—-! I’m all for keeping it street, but keep it street smart. You on punishment, no TV for you for 120 days.”

Charlamagne Tha God also cooked Petty, giving him the “Donkey of the Week” during his syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club”,

“Number one, you should’ve been let go of all the childish ways of the street, first and foremost. That’s number one. But number two, I remember a time where folks wouldn’t talk about any dirt over the phone. Now y’all recording yourselves in 4K and posting it online? I know law enforcement be having a ball looking at these n—-s.”