Cher advises women to date younger men

Cher, the 77-year-old singer is currently romancing producer Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards – who is 40 years her junior – and suggested other females should follow in her footsteps.

Asked what she thinks all women should do at least once in their life, she told Amelia Dimoldenberg on “Chicken Shop Date,” “Go out with a younger man.” And later in the interview she confessed that, “older men just do not like me.”

However, the “Believe” hitmaker – who has also dated the likes of Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti in the past – admitted she had felt she was “too old” for a younger man before she met A.E.

Cher noted she did “not at all” fall for the producer quickly, but his text messages soon had her smitten. “I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said “I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three ys,”she recalled.

“And I’m like, ‘he doesn’t know me well enough to put three ys on baby.’ I was kind of [annoyed]. And then he just started texting me. I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Cher recently admitted she is “not surprised” by how much attention her relationship with A.E. has garnered.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man. Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life! No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun,” she recently told People magazine. “What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”