How Adriana Williams is bringing self-expression to her ADW clothing brand

Adriana Williams is the founder of ADW, a clothing and accessories brand based in Philadelphia. Becoming a self-taught seamstress led Williams to create the brand, where the majority of the products are handmade in-house. With her work, Williams embodies self-expression and craftsmanship to push forward unique quality designs.

Williams spoke with rolling out about ADW, getting into fashion and her creative process.

Tell us about ADW.

I started sewing in 2015, so I’m a self-taught seamstress. Everything for the most part is made in Kensington, Philadelphia. We do a little bit of accessories, apparel and at-home wear. On the other side, I teach classes in Kensington about how to sew and stuff like that.

Why did you choose to go into the fashion lane?

Since I was a kid, it’s just always been something that I liked, just matching different things together. Then, I tried a lot of different creative outlets, but sewing stuck with me.

What is your creative process?

It’s what I want to see in my closet and what I like to wear, and then piecing it all together. For the bags, I love purple. I love big bags because I carry a lot of things, so I came across the fabric and put it all together.

Why is it important for young people to see Black designers paving the way in fashion?



The youth need to see us in this space and let them know that anything is possible.