Tracey A. Sturdivant is a mother, daughter, and sister who is a passionate and driven entrepreneur with a beautiful vision for herself and what she wants to do in the beauty industry. Her experience as a licensed instructor and nail tech has fueled the visions and ideas God downloaded to her.

She sat down with rolling out to discuss her business.

What was the creative vision for your business/brand?

The creative vision for my business, Sturdivants Beauty Unlimited LLC, is to be an influential and iconic standard in the beauty industry. I aim to provide education, training, and encouragement to peers, empowering them to excel in both business and community service while providing my clients with a superlative customer service experience.

How would you describe your brand?

My brand is characterized by expertise in building relationships while providing beauty services and skincare, with a commitment to education and community outreach and a global presence in marketing and public speaking.

Is there a backstory?

The backstory involves recognition as a leader early in my career, leading to opportunities with major salon, spa, and manufacturing companies. These experiences fueled my motivation but paved the way to build my own company and become an influencer in the beauty industry.

Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution to start a business?

It was a deliberate decision to start my own business, driven by years of experience, knowledge, and a desire to make a positive impact but, more importantly, raise the standard in the beauty industry.

What essential skills or qualities make you unique as an African-American leader?

Key skills that make me unique as an African American leader [are] my willingness as an African American woman to work in places that did not have clients or employees that looked like me. I continued to say yes, and many doors were opened to me. Fast-forward and now I have expertise in nail and skin care services, a successful track record as an educator, and a commitment to community service, exemplified by Sturdivants Beauty Unlimited LLC.

What is your commitment to the community?

My commitment to the community is evident through charity work and uniting local artists to provide services to high school programs. Sturdivants Beauty Unlimited LLC focuses on education, training, and empowerment within the community.

How important is technology in day-to-day operations?

Technology is essential for day-to-day operations, enabling efficient communication, marketing, and global outreach through my social media reach and connections with other businesses and partnerships.

How do you utilize technology with your business?

I utilize technology in my business through marketing and public speaking globally, connecting with audiences in the Midwest, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Canada.

What’s next for the brand?

The next steps for Sturdivants Beauty Unlimited LLC involve continued growth, expanding the reach of education and training initiatives, and further establishing the brand as a leader in customer service that clients are looking for.

Sturdivant concluded with some sage advice for those wanting to start a business: Embrace your passion, seek education and mentorship, and leverage technology to enhance your reach and impact. She said those following in her footsteps should stay committed to their community and foster collaborations within their industry because “relationship building starts with your client. [That] takes you places that you could never have imagined.”