‘GTA VI’ will look just like the trailer, former developer says

A former “GTA” developer has reassured fans that “GTA VI” will look just like the mind-blowing trailer.

There were some concerns raised that the actual game wouldn’t match up to the promo. However, Mike York, who worked as an animator for Rockstar Games on “GTA V” and “Red Dead Redemption 2,” says players can expect the hotly anticipated title to look just like the trailer.

“I’m really impressed with how far they’re bringing the graphics for an in-game kind of version of this,” York explained in a YouTube rundown. “A lot of times you see [cinematics used]. This is not that. When you play this game, it’s really gonna look like this.”

The “GTA VI” official trailer was released early after it was leaked.

Rockstar North was due to drop a trailer on Dec. 6, but the studio decided to drop it early after the video found its way onto social media platform X.

While fans were thrilled to see what Rockstar has in store for them, some developers were hugely disappointed that the trailer was leaked online.

“This sucks,” developer Javier Altman bluntly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and co-workers,” he continued in a following post. “I feel we deserved that moment.”

Altman’s colleague Zara Naveed also shared her dismay at the situation on X, too.

“Sad that it came out this way, but couldn’t be more excited to be working on an amazing project with amazing people,” she wrote in a post.

The game — which is expected to be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S — promises to “push the limits” of what a game can be.

In a statement, Sam Houser, the founder of Rockstar Games, teased what players could expect from “GTA VI.”

“ ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” Houser said. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”