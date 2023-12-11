Nicki Minaj‘s highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, delivers a non-stop listening experience that showcases a more vulnerable side of the artist. The album flows seamlessly, allowing listeners to dive into Minaj’s world and explore her introspective lyrics and clever metaphors, which are sure to become popular photo captions on social media.

One standout aspect of the album is the inclusion of Minaj’s son, “Papa Bear” in “Are You Gone Already,” sampled from Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.” His voice adds a touching and personal element to the project. Additionally, Pink Friday 2 features a variety of well-executed samples like “Notorious Thugs” by The Notorious B.I.G. or Waka Flocka Flame’s “F— The Club Up,” with Minaj making each song her own.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of features including, Lil Wayne, Drake, J. Cole, Future and more. Each collaboration adds a unique flavor to the album, showcasing Minaj’s versatility as an artist.

Pink Friday 2 also allows fans to experience the different personas of Nicki Minaj. From the fierce and energetic Roman with “Big Difference” and “Barbie Dangerous” or the playful and vibrant Barbie with “Bahm Bahm” and “Pink Friday Girls,” Minaj effortlessly embodies each character and delivers standout tracks that cater to different moods and styles.

The Harajuku Barbie also made a debut with “Beep Beep” and “Forward From Trini.” featuring Skillibeng and Skeng. Yet, Onika Maraj stole the show with “Fallin 4 U,” “RNB,” “My Life” and “Just The Memories.” “Blessings” featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard also shared a part of her faith, which was a warming touch to the album.

Another standout track on the album is “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert; a club dance hit that is sure to get listeners moving and vibing. With its infectious beat and catchy hooks, it’s a standout moment on an already impressive album.

Overall, Pink Friday 2 is a treat for true Minaj fans and a welcoming invitation for new or returning Nicki fans. Whether you are feeling sexy with “Cowgirl” featuring Lourdiz or ready to hit the streets with “FTCU,” its introspective lyrics, clever metaphors and diverse range of tracks, solidify Minaj’s status as one of the most talented and versatile artists in the industry.

Since the release, Minaj announced that four more singles are on the way and the verses from 50 Cent, Keyshia Cole and Monica have been received. She also thanked all the female rappers currently showing the album love.

Some fans shared their thoughts on the album below.

Pink Friday 2 actually has NO skips. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) December 10, 2023

I’m pretty sure Nicki and the label see “Everybody” taking off. They will probably push it soon. Pink Friday 2 has so many official single worthy songs….this era has the potential to be long and drawn out. — Dee Dee 💕 ♌️ (@DeedeeTheLeo) December 11, 2023