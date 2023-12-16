Sexyy Red shares how her sex tape was leaked on social media

Sexyy Red revealed the truth about the tape being released
Photo credit: Chelsea Alexandra for rolling out

Sexyy Red has gone viral numerous times this year, but one specific moment was when she accidentally posted a sex tape that involved her. At the time of the incident, Red tweeted “I’m so heartbroken anybody that know me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s— like that.”

On Dec. 14, Red was able to go into further detail about the incident on “The Breakfast Club,” after Charlamagne Tha God asked her about it.


“I don’t know, bruh. I was mad,” Red said. “It was in the moment and then I set the phone down, but I ain’t the one that did it. It had accidentally pressed.”

Red was then asked if she would delete any explicit videos on her phone in the future, with her response being no.


“It’s my phone. Don’t y’all got s— on your phone,” Red said. “Man, when I say I could really go viral, I could be a star. Nobody broke into my phone, I already know what happened. But I could really be a star if I post the real stuff.”

Red then went into depth on how the video was leaked.

“It was on Instagram, like a little short clip, video, like just making it on Instagram. Saved it to the phone, but the video still was on my screen,” Red said. “Threw the phone, and it got accidentally pressed like that. Who gonna do that purpose? And this was the wackest video, y’all really want me to post the real ones now. I turn up.”

