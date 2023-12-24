Chrisean Rock goes live on the toilet as Blueface arrives to fight brother

The neverending sad saga between Blueface and ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock dipped to new lows this past weekend.

Rock posted herself on Instagram Live using the bathroom as Blueface reportedly showed up at her house looking to fight her brother at 4 a.m.

The stars of the wacky reality show “Crazy in Love” were front and center once again as Rock says the “Thotiana” rapper showed up unannounced at a rental home.

Rock is filming herself frantically trying to finish her business in the bathroom and telling her friends to lock the back door and that she is trying to “wipe my butt” as the scene unfolds.

There is no word from either of the two on what precipitated the unexpected visit or why a fight could have been sparked in the middle of the night.

Pop culture fans, however, were not amused by Chrisean Rock’s impromptu stunt on the toilet: