Chrisean Rock goes live on the toilet as Blueface arrives to fight brother

The neverending sad saga between Blueface and ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock dipped to new lows this past weekend.
Rock posted herself on Instagram Live using the bathroom as Blueface reportedly showed up at her house looking to fight her brother at 4 a.m.
The stars of the wacky reality show “Crazy in Love” were front and center once again as Rock says the “Thotiana” rapper showed up unannounced at a rental home.
Rock is filming herself frantically trying to finish her business in the bathroom and telling her friends to lock the back door and that she is trying to “wipe my butt” as the scene unfolds.
There is no word from either of the two on what precipitated the unexpected visit or why a fight could have been sparked in the middle of the night.
Pop culture fans, however, were not amused by Chrisean Rock’s impromptu stunt on the toilet:
- “She picked the phone up right after she wiped her a– 😢 did she wash her hands?”
- “she only wiped twice d— bruh.”
- “So we’re just not gonna address the fact that it sounded like she wiped her a– with notebook paper? Ol’ wide-ruled -12ply a– n***** 🤢.”
- “It’s obvious something is wrong with this girl and her handlers but yet her brain dead, enabling fans will defend and make excuses for her disturbing behavior. She set up a live so y’all can watch her take a 💩, didn’t wash her hands. Everybody screaming and yelling like Freddie Kruger is in the house but it was supposedly Blueface 🥴. The delusion is thick!!!!”