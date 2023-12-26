Cardi B and Offset spent Christmas together

Despite the fact that Cardi B and Offset’s marriage seemingly lies in ruins, the husband and wife reconvened to spend Christmas Day with their two children and other family members.

The Invasion of Privacy raptress, 31, and the former Migos member, 32, posted photos and videos of themselves helping to open the presents belonging to their children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Cardi B & Offset opening Christmas gifts with their kids 🎄 pic.twitter.com/0vVRNP2O3J — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) December 26, 2023

Afterwards, Cardi showed off her Hello Kitty-themed Christmas tree which is gargantuan and lavishly decorated.

Cardi then panned to the ostentatiously designed dining room where the estranged power couple ate along with their family and friends.

The family’s Christmas Eve menu included a variety of delectable dishes including cornbread, baked beans, mac and cheese, stir fry, meat dishes, and tantalizing appetizers.

After being married for six years, Cardi and Offset confirmed that they are suffering from marital tumult once again. Cardi B filed for divorce a few years ago, but the couple eventually reconciled. This time, Cardi seemingly made it clear that she is going to “drop dead weight” and move from a relationship in 2024. Fans figured she was talking about Offset.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told her 168 million followers on an Instagram Story in November. “But I have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

In summary, the couple’s temporary get-together was just that. Symbolically and ironically, both rap artists are scheduled to perform at the grandiose Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami on New Year’s Eve, albeit at separate venues within this palatial resort.