Charleston White shoots his shot at Cardi B (video)

YouTube sensation Charleston White put his bid in to become Cardi B’s next man after she announced her breakup with her husband, Offset, earlier in December.

White filmed himself shirtless and showcasing his signature irreverent style.

“I just wanna say, I f— with the Migos,” White began in the video below. “But I sure do want to go on a date with Cardi B. Her and that boy done broke up. It’s only fair. She fair game now.”

“Cardi B, can I take you out?” he continued. “We can do a metaverse date. You go to a restaurant. I go to a restaurant. In a quiet corner. And we go live and just talk. Talk to each other. That’s all I want.”

Reports of Cardi B and Offset breaking up began immediately after the two rap stars unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Cardi confirmed there was tumult in the marriage when she called herself “single” again to her 168 million Instagram fans.

Things got even more intense when Cardi took to IG on Friday, Dec. 14, 2023, to go on a profanity-laced tirade against Offset, calling him a “b— a– n—-.”

“@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a…and trust me imma f**kin take it there,” Cardi penned on X. “Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi finished her rant on IG Live as she teared up because she believed Offset was continuously being deceitful.

“Cause you a f—ing talk to a n—a and a muthaf—a will play in your f—ing face over and over and over and over again,” Cardi said. “And still be like, ‘watch. Watch what I’m about to do. Watch what I’m about to say.’ And it’s so f—ing sad that a n—a-yo this n—a really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl.”