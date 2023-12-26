As the advancement and integration of artificial intelligence continue to become more prevalent in society by the day, some people suggest using it for your benefit instead of fearing losing employment opportunities to the new technology.

Neil Dagger, Ben Wong, Drake Cox, Harold Pearson, and Allen Ewing have all written books about becoming millionaires using AI-powered ChatGPT. Business writer Caitlyn Moorhead of GOBankingRates also laid out four ways to make $1,000 daily using ChatGPT.

Through ChatGPT in affiliate marketing, the service can send out more links to broaden your customer base and earn thousands of more dollars than before. It can also speed up the process of creating content and widen your digital reach, which also increases income.

ChatGPT can also translate or add subtitles to video clips, which broadens audience reach and adds more value. Using the virtual assistant can make your services less expensive for customers and, therefore, can reel in more customers and revenue.

The virtual assistant can also auto-write resumes, a side hustle that can make up to $1,000 daily. It can also help with background research on other writing quests, such as part-time gigs.

When looking to sell products online, ChatGPT can write product descriptions and search for the specific website appropriate to sell products.

You can also launch an e-commerce store, invest in stocks, bonds, real estate, online freelancing or consulting, ebooks, day trading, or entrepreneurial ventures using ChatGPT.