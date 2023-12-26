Tamar Braxton gets engaged again on Christmas (photos)

If there was any vestige of doubt regarding how Tamar Braxton’s ex-fiancée felt about her after she stepped out with Tommie Lee, it completely dissipated on Christmas Day.

Jeremy “JR” Robinson dropped a bomb on the youngest Braxton singing sibling on Christmas morning when he gifted her a diamond engagement ring in front of their children.

Braxton, 44, quickly shared the shock with her six million Instagram fans, and you can see the surprise on the faces of the youngins who were unwrapping their presents near the Christmas tree.

The Love and War singer began her soliloquy by saying, “Three months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered.”

In another video clip, Robinson gets down on one knee to propose to Braxton for the second time in about eight months, to which Braxton eagerly accepts.

Afterward, Braxton defiantly proclaimed that she is completely unbothered by outside opinions on her love life.

“So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes.” She added, “[JR] I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now

Braxton and Robinson met and fell in love on the reality dating show “Queens Court” which ran in the spring of 2023. After a turbulent breakup over the summer — punctuated with Robinson taking Tommie Lee to a basketball game that sparked a vicious volleying of insults — the two have shown that their love is unequivocal.