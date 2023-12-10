Tamar Braxton calls Tommie Lee a ‘crackhead’ after getting her man back

Tamar Braxton reignited the vicious feud between her and reality star Tommie Lee when the “Braxton Family Values” star called her a “crackhead” on stage recently.

The crowd roared when the youngest Braxton singing sibling unfurled a torrent of venom aimed at Lee. A couple of weeks ago, Lee, who was a star on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” pettily photographed herself out in public with Braxton’s ex-fiancée Jeremy “JR” Robinson at a basketball game, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

Braxton originally met and fell in love with Johnson on the reality show “Queens Court” and the two got engaged last year before Johnson exited the relationship, citing Braxton’s incessant negativity. While the two were on the outs, Johnson reportedly attended the basketball game with Lee.

Braxton fired back at Lee with a scathing attack as she has struggled with substance abuse and subsequent legal entanglements in recent years.

“That’s why I had to go get my man back, y’all,” she said as the throngs of supporters yelled their approval. “I know y’all lying if y’all thought I was gon let my man go because he took some crackhead to a basketball game,” Braxton barked as the crowd cheered lustily.

Braxton then added, “while we was broke up. No ma’am. That was not my man. He don’t owe me no loyalty when we were broke up. S—, I could of went out with one of his homeboys. It’s all fair game when we broke up, b—-. Don’t get it f—-ed up.”

Lee later returned with her own torch on an Instagram video and flamed Braxton for allegedly hurting her feelings.

“Miss Braxton, cut it out. I hurt your feelings, my love. I’m too grown and I don’t get high off internet drama it doesn’t make a red cent so I’ll leave at this,” Lee said.

