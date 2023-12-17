Tamar posts near naked photo of herself before her show

Tamar Braxton pulled a big flex on the ‘Gram while in the middle of her Love and War 10-Year Anniversary Tour.

The youngest Braxton singing sibling, 46, posed nearly naked while backstage before she took the stage. She is flossing her caramel-coated skin wrapped inside a pair of fishnet tights and some rollers while cupping her breasts, according to The Jasmine Brand.

This comes two months after her older sister, the legendary songtress Toni Braxton, also posed nearly nude to celebrate her 56th birthday in October.

“Showtime,” was how the “All the Way Home” singer captioned the titillating post. Some fans were jarred by the the steamy selfie, but she did tell her many fans that she had “that comeback candy” on the way.

Braxton did not indicate what inspired such a move.

Not long afterward, Braxton performed as normal onstage before her fans.