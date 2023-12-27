Is Kanye West’s apology authentic or a publicity stunt?

With Kanye West, it’s always safe to expect the unexpected.

On Tuesday (December 26), the Chicago-born rapper and producer sent shockwaves across social media when he posted a public apology to the Jewish community via Instagram, going so far as to write the apology in Hebrew.

[Translated into English] “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions; it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” Kanye wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

Yeezy concluded the post by saying that forgiveness “is important to me” and that he was “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

While many are applauding Ye’s out-of-left-field apology, many can’t help but note the timing of the gesture as it is coming just ahead of what is widely considered a comeback album for the 46-year-old artist and on the heels of a recently released inflammatory ten-minute rant at a Las Vegas party that included his latest set of anti-Semitic remarks.

Last month, while in Dubai performing his new song “Vultures,” Ye rapped the line, “How am I anti-Semitic?/ I just f—– a Jewish b—-.” The “Through The Wire” rapper famously lost his status as a multi-billionaire last October after Adidas and several other brands severed ties with him for making a string of anti-Semitic comments in numerous interviews.

One entity curious to see if Ye’s apology is sincere or just a well-managed public relations idea is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a non-profit advocacy organization specializing in civil rights law and combating antisemitism.

“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt,” the ADL wrote in a statement.

“Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words, but this initial act of contrition is welcome,” the statement added.