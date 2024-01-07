Ed Lover backs Katt Williams’ story on Steve Harvey hating on Bernie Mac

As Katt Williams’ explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast continues to reverberate, more and more celebrities are stepping up to give their two cents on some of Williams’ more incendiary claims.

Legendary media personality Ed Lover recently took to his podcast, C’Mon Son!” to corroborate Williams’ claim that Steve Harvey did some hating on his fellow King of Comedy performer, Bernie Mac.

“[Williams] goes on to say that he was supposed to be one of the Kings of Comedy — that they approached him after Bernie passed,” Lover recaps in the episode. “But he didn’t want to go on the ‘Kings of Comedy’ tour because of Steve Harvey’s treatment of Bernie Mac. He has a lot of respect for Bernie Mac.”

Lover went on to explain that he had been friends with Mac until his dying day and that Mac told him the same story about Harvey as well.

“The stuff that Katt Williams said about Steve Harvey calling to try to get Bernie’s role on Oceans 11, and that kind of stuff, Bernie told me out of his own mouth. I believe Bernie Mac when he said Steve Harvey hated on him,” he concluded.

Though Williams spoke on a laundry list of who’s who in the Black comedy scene of the last 20 years, he seemed to have a particular dislike for Harvey, accusing the “Family Feud” host of a long list of offenses.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams said of the “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” star. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business, and it’s a man unit.

“Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.’ This the same negro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good […] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range,” he continued.

Williams’ nearly three-hour interview has amassed more than 28 million views in four days and has pushed the subscriber count on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay channel to more than 2 million subscribers.