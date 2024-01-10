Kawhi Leonard is staying home in Los Angeles for the near future.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Jan. 1o that Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million contract with the team. The deal includes $52 million in the first year and approximately $50 million a season over the next two years.

Leonard is having one of his healthiest seasons as a Clipper and has led them to a 23-13 record so far with the help of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who was traded to Los Angeles at the beginning of the season. Leonard is currently averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi,” Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

Leonard is a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.