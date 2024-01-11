Bill Belichick out as coach of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick, considered one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, is “mutually” parting ways with the New England Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are telling the media that they decided together to terminate their 24-year relationship, in which they won six Super Bowls. Their record is tied for the most ever with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, since legendary quarterback Tom Brady left the Patriots, the squad finished with a losing record in three of the past four seasons, including a 4-13 record in 2023, the worst finish in 32 years.

Moreover, the Patriots are 29-38 with just a single playoff appearance and no postseason wins since Brady was unceremoniously pushed on the door. They began this season 2-10 and averaged just 13.9 points per game — the worst in the NFL.

Belichick, 71, leaves the team trailing only the late icon Don Shula in total wins of all time, 347 to 333. Sports pundits predict that Belichick will coach again for another team in the near future.

Since Kraft hired the cantankerous coach at the turn of the century, Belichick steered Brady and the Patriots to 19 consecutive winning seasons, 17 division titles, nine AFC championships and six championships, according to Elias Sports. Belichick’s 31 playoff wins are the most all-time.

Belichick and Kraft are scheduled to host a press conference in suburban Boston on Jan. 11 at noon EST.