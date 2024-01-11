Diana Ross fronts new Yves Saint Laurent campaign

Diana Ross is the official face of Yves Saint Laurent’s 2024 spring collection.

The 79-year-old music legend has appeared in a series of black and white photos taken by David Sims for the campaign launch, with creative director Anthony Vaccarello designing her outfits.

The brand’s official Instagram account announced the news with a simple post which read: “DIANA ROSS SPRING 24 COLLECTION.”

The “Chain Reaction” hitmaker — who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s — shared a snap from the photoshoot on her own Instagram page on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, 51, was loving the news.

“No one like you!!! NO ONE!!! Just the most gorgeous,” she reponded.

“My mama is fire! Hoping to mature in this direction,”

Ellis Ross has often praised her mother for helping inspire her own style.

Back in 2020, the “Black-ish” actress won the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, and she praised her parents — including dad Robert Ellis Silberstein— for their impact.

Ellis Ross attributes her impeccable style to her mom, and says she remembered collecting beads off her mother’s dresses so she had “pieces of the magic, seeds of the fashion dreams that [she] was cultivating for [herself].”