Sharman White is one of the most successful coaches in all of high school basketball. The Pace Academy boys basketball coach has previously coached the USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team and U16 National Team.

At Miller Grove High School, White led the program to a 268-60 record and six-straight state championships. He was named the 2014 USA Today All-USA Coach of the Year. He then served as an assistant at Georgia State before coming to Pace Academy.

White spoke to rolling out about his journey in the sport.

What does it take to be a great youth coach?

You have to love what you do. You have to treat it as if it’s not a job.

I love what I do. I don’t go to work every day, I go to life every day. I look at it like that, and everything else takes care of itself.

Where do you see the game of basketball today?

I think the players are incredibly skilled. I do think they have a lot of work to do when it comes to some intangibles like mental toughness and things of that nature. But I do think they’re highly skilled. But again, basketball is growing and evolving. So it’s a great thing.

Do you like social media?

I think it’s necessary.

Do you like it?

I like it.

What is the goal for this season?

Just to continue to grow our program, compete on a high level, and hopefully win another state championship.

What do you think is in the water right now with all of these NBA players from Atlanta?

I think it’s been like that for a while.

I think it’s just gotten the recognition and notice that we have great basketball here in the state of Georgia and in the Atlanta area, specifically. Dwight Howard, you can keep going back, Derrick Favors, it’s just been a boatload of talent. So, people are just now starting to recognize a little bit, but it’s great. It’s a great thing.