Grant Hill appointed national team managing director of USA Basketball

NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill will become the men’s national team managing director of USA Basketball following the Tokyo Olympics. He’ll replace fellow NBA Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo who’s retiring and will step into the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold.

Hill was a star at Duke University and led the Blue Devils to the NCAA national championship in 1991 and 1992 before going on to play 19 years in the NBA. He also won a gold medal with the USA Basketball squad in 1996.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity, also an incredible challenge,” Hill told the Associated Press. “I had the good fortune of participating in international play — the Pan American Games and of course the Olympic team — and I have been a fan of Team USA going back to the 1984 Olympic team when I first started to fall in love with basketball. The more I thought about it, the more intrigued, excited and the more willing I was to roll up my sleeves and move forward with this awesome responsibility.”

