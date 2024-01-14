Rapper Mos Def says Drake’s music is not rap, but suited for shopping

Rapper Mos Def does not consider Drake’s music to be hip-hop and is more suitable to be played while shopping at Target.

The 50-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Yasiin Bey, said he considers Drake’s tunes to be more pop and commercial.

Bey was speaking on “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast when the host asked his thoughts on Drake’s discography. Bey answered that he considers Drizzy to be as mainstream and pop as they come.

“Why you doing this to me?” he began his answer saying before answering. “Drake is pop to me, in the sense like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song… it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge in certain instances. It’s likeable.”

“What happens when this thing collapses?” Bey added. “What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that, at this present hour? Are we seeing the collapse of the empire? Buying and selling, where’s the message that I can use? What’s in it for your audience apart from banging the pom-poms?”

This is not the firs time Bey has dissed someone. He also reportedly had unkind words for Rick Ross and Diddy in the past that allegedly led to a confrontation with the latter.