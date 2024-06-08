Jake Paul and Mike Tyson reschedule boxing match for November

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have rescheduled their boxing match for Nov. 15.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally set to face Tyson, 57, in Arlington, Texas, on June 20, but they were forced to postpone the fight, after the former heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.” Tyson – who suffered an ulcer problem during the flight – said in a statement.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT and T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.” he added.

Nakisa Bidarian – the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, the company organizing the event – is thrilled that they’ve managed to reschedule the fight and that it will still be held at AT and T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT and T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season.” Nakisa said.

Tyson previously revealed that he was looking forward to facing Jake, 27.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” speaking before the postponement, Tyson said.