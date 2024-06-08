Kendrick Lamar popped up and showed people that he’s still active in his community. On June 7, the Compton-born rapper delivered a speech to the class of 2024 graduates at Compton College.

Lamar started off his speech by congratulating the graduates, saying Compton is a place where he’s proud to be from.

“Seeing y’all out here is not only a representation of the world, but it’s a representation of me,” Lamar said. “When I walk out in the cities and these countries, I can be proud and say this is where I’m from. It’s no place like this one right here.

“I still believe in Compton. Compton has always been a future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals, and talent.”

Kendrick Lamar delivers a surprise speech at Compton College’s commencement ceremony: "[To be] independent thinkers, there’s nothing more valuable than that.” pic.twitter.com/jhf22fVWNz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2024

Lamar continued, urging the young generation to break false narratives of their work ethic and that they don’t have what it takes to be successful in today’s world.

“Some people tell us, this generation don’t have what it takes … They wrong though. You know why? Because not only y’all have what it takes, but y’all have something even bigger. Y’all have the heart,” Lamar said. “Y’all have the courage to be independent thinkers … There’s nothing more valuable than that.

“This degree that y’all have right here is just as big as any degree.”

This was Lamar’s first public appearance since his rap beef with Drake. Lamar announced a concert earlier in the week titled “The Pop Out-Ken and Friends” which is set to take place July 19 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.