Anthony Mackie tells Tyler James Williams he was a funny-looking kid (video)

Anthony Mackie came under fire after telling fellow actor Tyler James Williams, best known for his role “Everybody Hates Chris,” that he was a weird-looking kid.
The comments were made during a special Variety magazine one-on-one between Mackie and Williams. The two veterans discussed and debated issues related to Hollywood.
During the exchange, Mackie told Williams, “You were a weird-looking kid. And you grew up to be, like, a good-looking dude.”
Without being knocked off his pivot by Mackie, Golden Globe winner Williams retorted, “I want to say that we were all weird-looking kids.”
He was never weird looking to me https://t.co/63nvbkRecV
— 1 of 1 (@FineAssCj) June 9, 2024
Fans took umbrage at Anthony Mackie’s comments about Tyler James Williams’ childhood looks
“Now sir…you were a funny-looking adult and you’re still a funny looking adult,” one fan said in The Neighborhood Talk comments section.
A second person said, “He wrong but he told the truth cuz I DID NOT think Tyler was gonna be that handsome 😂,” while a third person said simply:” The nerve of him
Others chimed in as well:
- “Someone said drawstring mouth got some nerve 😂😂.”
- “Well d—n anthony.”
- “he’s rude asf.”
- “Crazy, coming from a funny looking man 👀.”