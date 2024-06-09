Anthony Mackie tells Tyler James Williams he was a funny-looking kid (video)

Anthony Mackie came under fire after telling fellow actor Tyler James Williams, best known for his role “Everybody Hates Chris,” that he was a weird-looking kid.

The comments were made during a special Variety magazine one-on-one between Mackie and Williams. The two veterans discussed and debated issues related to Hollywood.

During the exchange, Mackie told Williams, “You were a weird-looking kid. And you grew up to be, like, a good-looking dude.”

Without being knocked off his pivot by Mackie, Golden Globe winner Williams retorted, “I want to say that we were all weird-looking kids.”

Fans took umbrage at Anthony Mackie’s comments about Tyler James Williams’ childhood looks

“Now sir…you were a funny-looking adult and you’re still a funny looking adult,” one fan said in The Neighborhood Talk comments section.

A second person said, “He wrong but he told the truth cuz I DID NOT think Tyler was gonna be that handsome 😂,” while a third person said simply:” The nerve of him

Others chimed in as well: