Anthony Mackie shuts down theory of Marvel’s ‘Falcon’ being gay

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie had Twitter jumping after his appearance on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast on Thursday, June 17. Mackie took the opportunity to shut down rumors about his character, Sam Wilson aka Falcon, would be entering into a homosexual relationship with his friend Bucky played by Sebastian Stan. The two play best friends on the Disney+ miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and Mackie was asked about fans “outright wanting Sam and Bucky to become a couple.”

Not holding back, he stated that “in this day and age, so many things are twisted and convoluted.”

“There’s so many things that people latch onto with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational … The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be guys could be friends, we could hang out, we could do this, and it was cool,” explained Mackie on the podcast. “You would always meet your friends at the bar, but you can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.”

The actor also explained that two males being friends doesn’t mean they have a romantic attraction and that men can be sensitive and vulnerable as well.

“There’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred-spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love. And you can call it a ‘bromance’ or whatever they call it, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs, and you don’t have that now. You can’t find that now. There’s no bro-code between bros in 2021, and that’s the thing. I think for a younger generation they don’t understand if I say that Sam and Bucky have a bro-code that cannot be broken or altered, or in any way, shape or form changed,” Mackie added.

Mackie received mixed responses on Twitter to his comments but he stood by his convictions and reiterated that the two characters will not be romantically involved.