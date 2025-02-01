Anthony Mackie opens up about Oscar snub

Anthony Mackie believes he should have won an Academy Award. His statement comes amid ongoing discussions about diversity and recognition in Hollywood awards.

The 46-year-old actor believes that he has been put in several performances that have been deserving of awards but described his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as “[his] Oscar”. Industry experts note that superhero roles have historically been overlooked by major award ceremonies.

“It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up, because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated — if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy,” the ‘8 Mile’ star said in an interview with Esquire. His filmography includes over 70 feature films spanning two decades.

“Captain America is my Oscar, because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career.” This sentiment reflects a broader conversation about recognition in Hollywood, particularly for actors who transition between independent and blockbuster films.

Mackie – who starred in Spike Lee’s ‘Sucker Free City’ and ‘She Hate Me’ – joked he was the actor to have led the director’s only two films that “nobody saw”. These films, despite critical acclaim, had limited theatrical releases.

Instead of chasing awards, the ‘Twisted Metal’ star is focusing on his role as Sam Wilson – who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rodgers after he retired from the role in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The transition marked a historic moment for representation in superhero cinema.

Even so, Mackie admitted playing the superhero icon wasn’t easy as he detailed the “mental jousting” he has to do in the high-profile part. The role makes him one of the most visible actors in Hollywood’s biggest franchise.

“The expectations of what comes along with this role is something that nobody talks about,” he said, reflecting on playing the new Star-Spangled Man. “Nobody really acknowledges the mental jousting that takes place. When I walk out of this hotel, I don’t walk out of this hotel as Anthony Mackie. I walk out of this hotel as Captain America.”

He added: “It’s a heavy weight to realise people look up to you because how much of yourself do you allow those people to see? You’re not allowed to be human. That’s one thing I can’t wrap my brain around. What is that line?” This pressure reflects the increasing scrutiny faced by actors in major franchise roles.

Mackie will next be seen in ‘Captain America: Brave New World‘, where his hero teams up with the new Falcon (Danny Ramirez) to stop a nefarious global plot, only for President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) to reveal himself as the dreaded Red Hulk. The film represents a $250 million investment by Marvel Studios.

“It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel,” the actor teased about ‘Brave New World’, adding, “It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big.”

Looking to the future, Mackie – who debuted in the MCU in 2014’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ – predicted he would be a part of the franchise for at least another decade, with his next outings as the Star-Spangled Man slated to be in 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in 2027. These upcoming projects represent part of Marvel’s multibillion-dollar Phase 6 slate.

“I give it a solid ten years,” he said. “You have the two ‘Avengers’ movies, you have hopefully another ‘Captain America’, and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, ‘Spider-Man’! Oh, ‘Fantastic Four’! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don’t want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America.” His commitment to the role suggests a long-term investment in the character’s development.

The actor’s candid discussion about awards recognition and his role as Captain America highlights the evolving nature of success in Hollywood, where blockbuster roles and critical acclaim often intersect in unexpected ways.