Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris star in sci-fi film ‘Outside The Wire’ (video)

Anthony Mackie and “Snowfall” star Damson Idris will be starring in the Netflix original sci-fi action film Outside the Wire, which will premiere on Jan. 15. The sci-fi fantasy is set in the near future as a drone pilot is sent into a war zone and finds himself paired with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear attack.

Netflix explained it further in a statement, saying, “When disgraced drone pilot, Lt. Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone after disobeying orders, he finds himself working for Capt. Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do.”

In related news, Mackie will also be donning the Captain America costume when he stars in the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Set to premiere on March 19, it was originally slated for last August but was delayed because of the pandemic. According to Variety, Mackie and Sebastian Stan are reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “to unfold the journey taken by the Falcon upon receiving the Captain America shield from his now-retired friend.”

The 6-episode series will also feature Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre and Emily VanCamp in returning roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively. Mackie also spoke with Entertainment Tonight and described how horrible the conditions were trying to shoot during the pandemic.

He told ET, “It was awful. Everybody’s afraid of each other. The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags. There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on! It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barbershop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough.”

Idris’ hit series “Snowfall” will also be returning for its fourth season on FX on Feb. 24. Centering on the crack explosion and the CIA pumping drugs into the Black community, this will be the show’s first season since its creator John Singleton died in 2019. The first two episodes will premiere back to back that night as well.

Check out the trailer of “Outside the Wire” after the jump.