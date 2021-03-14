‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris recalls getting roasted by Jay-Z (video)

“Snowfall’s” Damson Idris may not be the biggest Jay-Z fan. The London-based actor sat with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” this week and recalled a hilarious story of the Roc Nation boss sending him on his way.

“At the start of the pandemic, I didn’t know what Zoom was. I was a Skype guy,” the actor explained to Roberts. “My friend said to jump on Zoom, it was our friend Lenny S’ birthday. So I jump on the Zoom and immediately everyone’s laughing because I’m topless. I thought there was gonna be four people in there – there were literally 40 people in there. All celebrities like Meek Mill, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish. The list keeps going on and on…”

Not everyone thought the situation was funny though. “I hear a distinctive voice and [he’s] like, ‘Ay man, this man’s in here topless with his nipples out and he got the grey headboard. Who’s in charge of the Zoom? Yeah, you see that guy Damson? Kick him out.”

The actor then tried to charm his way out of the mistake stating that it was the time difference between the U.S. and the U.K., and he was getting ready for bed which didn’t fly well with Mr. Carter.

“Jay-Z was like, ‘Okay, so, you wear a hoodie to bed? Okay, well, you know, you busy. You in London. It’s Lenny’s birthday so why don’t you just give your little speech and be on your way?'”

Idris’ impersonation of Jay-Z is spot on as well which makes the story more hilarious. Check out the interview uploaded by King Balla TV of Damsun explaining how Jay-Z roasted the actor on the next page.