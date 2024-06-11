Sexyy Red airport brawl and arrest captured on video

Because of Sexyy Red’s provocative public persona and risqué stage performances, fans of the irascible rapper were not surprised that she got arrested for being embroiled in a brawl at an airport.

Sexyy Red, née Janae Nierah Wherry, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, about 10 miles from New York.

Footage of the incident that led to the charges shows Sexyy’s crew entangled with another set of individuals and then she suddenly appears wearing a red bonnet. She picked up an airport stand and waved it around like a gun, threatening to use it on someone. Police and security descended on the scene before Sexxy was able to take action.

The 26-year-old “Hood Rats” spitter reportedly uploaded the video at 5:30 a.m. “[To] the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!” she said on her Instagram story, according to TMZ.

This is not the femcee’s first encounter with federal authorities. In March 2024, the rapper was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Damn, we got stopped at the border. It took us hella hours at the border [and the concertgoers] still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f— with a real b—, and I f— with them for f—ing with me,” Red said to her four million Instagram followers.

She continued: “We’ve been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me; they couldn’t handle that s—. Too much jewelry on me; they couldn’t handle that s—… They weren’t f—ing with your girl. They talking about I look like Griselda Blanco.”