Stunning beauty moments from the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet

The 77th annual Tony Awards, held at the David H. Koch Theater in New York, showcased not only the finest Broadway productions but also some of the most dazzling beauty looks of the year. Hosted by the triple-theater star Ariana DeBose, the event featured presenters like Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Red carpet glamour

The night began with a parade of stars on the red carpet, each flaunting their unique beauty styles. Jocelyn Bioh, playwright and Best Play nominee for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, stunned with metallic purple eyeshadow that perfectly complemented her braided updo. Alicia Keys, Danai Gurira, and Nikiya Mathis also made a statement with their slick and twisted braids, detailed with whimsical edges.

Taraji P. Henson paid homage to the trending red carpet bob with her silk press and highlights, while Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wowed with pink and turquoise-tipped nails paired with smokey brown makeup. Actresses Kara Young and Amber Iman opted for multi-colored eyeshadows in yellow, green, and indigo, paired with muted lips.

Bold and beautiful

Somi Kakoma and Jesmille Darbouze showcased featherweight makeup combined with bright matte lips, adding a pop of color to their looks. The red carpet was a testament to the creativity and diversity of beauty in the theater world.

From metallic eyeshadows to whimsical braids and bold nail art, the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of beauty and artistry. These stunning looks not only highlighted the individuality of each star but also set new trends for the upcoming season.