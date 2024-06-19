While fans are busily clamoring for news about Ashanti and Nelly’s upcoming nuptials, it turns out the music power couple have already exchanged vows.

As a matter of fact, Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, 43, and Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., 49, got married a while ago. They just didn’t tell anyone outside of their tight orbit.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the songstress and rapper got married just after Christmas 2023 in St. Louis County. However, the paperwork does not specify which city or church in the eastern-central county of Missouri they walked down the aisle.

The publication reports the couple have been putting out teasers to their fans about getting hitched in the near future. Therefore, the couple may have been planning a public ceremony for family, friends, and fans.

If the report is accurate, this would coincide with the unorthodox method that Nelly proposed to Ashanti. The “What’s Luv?” singer told Entertainment Tonight that she was simply lying in bed in his T-shirt and boxer shorts when he casually walked in and popped the question to her.

Ashanti said the question prompted an immediate “yes” and she quickly burst into tears and gave him a “long kiss.”

This certainly keeps the drama and stress to a minimum as the “Foolish” singer and “Country Grammar” rapper plan for the arrival of their first child together.

Nelly is already the father of two children — Chanelle and Cornell III — plus he adopted the two kids from his sister after she passed away from leukemia in 2005.