Singer Ashanti has had some time to allow the momentous occasions in recent months to marinate in her soul.

The “Baby” singer is still basking in the bliss of becoming a first-time mother and also getting engaged to the love of her life, fellow musician Nelly.

Ashanti spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” about dating Nelly for about 10 years — from 2003 to 2013 — and then breaking up for almost 10 years before rekindling their romance.

“Never in a million years did I think we would be here,” Ashanti said on the program. “Ten years ago … after our breakup, you know, I didn’t even think we’d ever have a conversation again.”

The pandemic, however, had a silver lining in it because the two reconnected during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle. A vestige of love and attraction remained between the two and they have been inseparable ever since.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Ashanti is floating that she is about to introduce their first child together. She said she was surprised when she found out that she was pregnant.

“I was so shocked and happy and emotional. I always dreamed about it. I wanted it so, so bad and I just feel like the timing was perfect,” she told “ET.”

Ashanti explains the way Nelly popped the question to her

Ashanti also revealed the surprising way Nelly proposed. Most fans probably thought it would happen at some five-star resort on an exotic island in the South Pacific. But it was exactly the opposite. Ashanti said she was in bed wearing one of his T-shirts and a pair of boxer shorts when he put a ring on it.

“I felt like [the proposal] was going to come soon,” Ashanti recalls. “I didn’t know when. The way that it happened was just so funny. I’m sitting in the bed watching TV with boxers on.”

Although the occasion was “not really sexy,” Ashanti said she nevertheless burst into tears when he proposed.

“I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” Ashanti recalled. “I FaceTimed everyone I know. … I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of, like, all in one.”

While Ashanti is becoming a new mom at age 43, this will be Nelly’s third child. Nelly, 49, is also the father of Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24, from a previous relationship. He also adopted his sister Jackie Donahue’s kids — Shawn and Sydney Thomas — after she lost her battle to leukemia in 2005.