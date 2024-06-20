‘Breakin’ on the One’ documentary celebrates the birth of breakdancing

ESPN’s Andscape has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary, Breakin’ on the One, set to debut on Hulu on June 24. Directed by JamsBash, this film promises to be a deep dive into the origins and cultural impact of breakdancing.

The birth of a movement

On August 15, 1981, a large crowd gathered at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the Out-of-Doors Festival. The highlight was a breaking battle between the Rocksteady Crew and the Dynamic Rockers. This event became a seminal moment in American culture, influencing hip-hop, dance, race, and politics. The documentary uses archival material from the 1980s and interviews with key figures to chronicle how breaking evolved from a niche urban activity to an Olympic sport performed worldwide.

Voices from the community

Jason Aidoo, VP and head of Andscape, expressed his excitement: “Ahead of its Olympic debut this summer, we are thrilled to bring the story of break dancing to our audiences. This documentary is a testament to the impact breakin’, The Rocksteady Crew, and Dynamic Rockers have had on our culture.”

Director JamsBash added, “Kids from Black and brown communities in New York created a unique art form that’s now an Olympic Sport. We love that a small part of that origin is now being celebrated on film. Collaborating with Andscape to bring this documentary to audiences was a no-brainer, we can’t wait to share this little bit of the culture with the world.”

A global celebration

Marsha Cooke, Vice President of ESPN Films, emphasized the documentary’s significance: “Breakin’ On the One is a celebration of the community that revolutionized dance and brought people from across the world together. We are thrilled for this story to finally be recognized and to bring it to audiences across the globe.”

Behind the scenes

The documentary is executive produced by Jason Aidoo, Dwayne Bray, Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, and Burke Magnus. Producers include Marquis Daisy, Gus Navarro, and Catherine Sankey, with Ashley Bembry-Kaintuck as a co-producer.

Get ready to witness how a breaking battle in 1981 helped shape the world of dance and culture as we know it today. Mark your calendars for June 24 and tune in to Hulu to catch Breakin’ on the One.