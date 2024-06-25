Bria Fleming discusses the sudden hiatus of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Bria Fleming, a star of the popular reality series “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” recently shared her thoughts on the show’s unexpected hiatus following its successful second season. Despite the show’s strong performance and social media buzz, Bravo has put the series on hold, leaving both cast and fans in suspense.

Fleming’s response

Fleming expressed her disappointment on social media, stating, “Yes, the rumors are true. Our show, SHMV, has been put on pause. While it is disappointing to see this happen, we believe it will inspire us to explore new directions in our careers, personal lives, and businesses.” This pause came as a surprise to many, including Fleming, who learned about the decision just like the show’s fans — through social media.

In an interview with Page Six, Fleming described the news as a “slap in the face,” highlighting the cast’s dedication during the second season. “We brought it. Like, everybody did their part,” she remarked. The reality star noted that the conflicts and drama in the show were “all organic” and “juicy,” adding a personal touch by admitting, “I had my drama. I’m always in something.”

Hope for a return

Despite the current pause, Fleming remains hopeful about returning to the show. She shared her emotional attachment to the series, describing it as her dream job, and spoke about her routine preparations each summer. “August is like, ‘OK, I gotta prepare, I gotta get my outfits and everything,'” she explained. Fleming and her fellow cast members eagerly await the green light to return, hopeful to continue their journey on the show.