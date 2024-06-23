NeNe Leakes gets her own reality show

NeNe Leakes, the undisputed queen of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has now graduated to her own reality show.

The “RHOA” OG is taking her talent Lifetime and is going to the the star of the series “Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes.”

According Deadline, the show will focus on the ups and downs of couples’ love lives with commentary by Leakes, who will also draw from her personal experiences to help the couple and provide additional insight.

According to the statement obtained by Reality Tea, “Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes” is going to focus on the “trials, triumphs, and tribulations of real couples.”

The press release also said “The new series showcases wild clips of real people caught up in love as NeNe reacts and gives her personal insight alongside the action.”

This is the first venture back into the television reality scene since her contentious and turbulent divorce from the Bravo network where she sued her former bosses, including Andy Cohen, alleging racism and discrimination.

Glass Entertainment and Crybaby Media produce the series for Lifetime. Executive producers include Nancy Glass, Matt Carter and Mark Powell for Glass and Danny Passman for Crybaby, with Amy Savitsky and Nicole Vogel for Lifetime.

“Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes” premieres on Lifetime on Monday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET/9 pm CT.

Fans are ecstatic over Leakes who many believe was prematurely and unceremoniously dismissed from Bravo TV and “RHOA.”

“So happy for NeNe.. finally a 2 chance.. everyone has gotten one..Now let’s enjoy her again..I will definitely be watching,” one fan said in the comments section for Deadline.

Another added, “Amen. 🙏.”